Five Robbers Held In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Sadr Sammundri police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Chak No.

171-GB and arrested five dacoits, two of them were identified as Asrar and Asad and recovered illegal weapons and other valuables from them. The alleged robbers were plotting a dacoity in a nearby house.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.

