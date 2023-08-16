Five robbers killed in encounter, held criminal record; Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police announced that five alleged robbers who were killed in an encounter with police in North Karachi area on Wednesday were identified after investigation.

The deceased robbers were identified as Payenda Khan, Imran, Abdullah, Abdul Bari and Haider Khan, according to police.

All of the killed robbers hold criminal records and had been arrested earlier also.

The accused had entered into a house B-274 near Umm-ul-Quran school, North Karachi Sector 11B by cutting the grill with the intention of robbery. On the information about the presence of robbers on Madadgar 15, a police mobile of Madadgar 15 and the SHO concerned along with 2 police mobiles reached the spot.

The police cordoned off the house at which the accused tried to escape by opening fire. All the five accused were killed in the retaliatory firing by the police Police collected the evidences and stolen goods along with weapons from the spot. Recovered items include three 9mm pistols along with load magazines, a 30 bore pistol with load magazine, gold ornaments, cash Rs. 126,000.

The deceased accused were shifted to the hospital while a case has been registered.