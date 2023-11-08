Five robbers looted house in Toba Tek Singh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Five armed robbers have looted a family at gunpoint in Toba Tek Singh.

According to police station Chutayana, the robbery occurred on Tuesday night when five armed robbers entered the house of Muhammad islam and took the family hostage.

“They looted 11 tola gold, 5000 US Dollars, and 20,000 Pakistani Rupees before fleeing the scene,” police said, adding “The family members were also tortured before the robbers escaped"

Police investigations are underway to uncover the criminals responsible for the attack.

