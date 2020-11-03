Five rustlers held from the bank of Lower Bari Doab canal

Sadr police Renala Khurd claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 5 rustlers from the bank of Lower Bari Doab canal and recovered illegal weapons from them

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):Sadr police Renala Khurd claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 5 rustlers from the bank of Lower Bari Doab canal and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Five suspects were plotting a theft incident at Maridin Salah when Sadr police raided there and arrested them and recovered illegal weapons.

The accused revealed that they had stolen cattle heads in the limits of Sadr and city police station.

Police are investigating.