Five Scholars Awarded PhD Degrees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE, Sept 09 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab University Thursday awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.

According to a notification, the university awarded degree to Mian Muhammad Mubasher, son of Mian Muhammad Hanif, in the subject of Computer Science, after approval of his thesis entitled 'Design and Evaluation of a Humanistic Driver Agent'.

Anis Ali Shah, son of Amjad Ali Shah, secured his PhD degree in the subject of Botany after approval of his thesis entitled 'Exogenous Application of Some Antioxidants to Alleviate Heavy Metal Stress in Cucumis Sativus L'.

Azam Zaka, son of Zakaullah got degree in the subject of Statistics after approval of his thesis entitled 'The Generalized Power Family of Distributions'.

Waqar Azeem, son of Dr Aftab Ahmad Malik, got degree in the subject of Solid State Physics (Microelectronics/ Nanotechnology) after approval of his thesis entitled 'Microwave Assisted Sol-Gel Synthesis of BiFeO3 Thin Films Suitable for Electronic Applications'.

The PU also granted degree to Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, son of Muhammad Hussain, in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialisation in Economics) after approval of his thesis entitled 'Relationship Between Institutional Quality, Trade Openness, and Economic Growth in South Asian Economies: An Econometric Analysis'.

