Five scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to five scholars in various disciplines.

The PU spokesman told media here Sunday that Ayesha Ashfaq daughter of Ashfaq Ahamd had been awarded PhD degree in the subject of South Asian Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'The Communal Riots in India and Role of Indian Political Parties (1984-2008)', Jawad Tariq Awan son of Muhammad Tariq Awan in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Relocation-Autonomy and its Relationship to Elderly Wellbeing in Old Age Homes of Punjab', Roquyya Khatoon daughter of Muhammad Zafar Dahar in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialization in International Relations) after approval of her thesis entitled 'China's Foreign Policy Towards Pakistan (2012-2020)', Muhammad Inamullah son of Muhammad Israil in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Mulana Muhammad Zakaria Muhajir Madani's Comprehension to Hadith Literature: An Analytical Study' and Huma Naz daughter of Ata Muhammad in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Gene Variant Analysis in Glioma Patients of Pakistan: Evaluation of Different Approaches to Combat Glioma'.