Five scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

The PU spokesman told the media here on Saturday that Nida Iram, daughter of Rais Ahmad, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Effects of Teachers' Emotional Intelligence on Classroom Learning Environment and school Climate at Secondary School Level', Imran Hayat, son of Malik Rab Nawaz, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Islamic Law on Interfaith Marriages: Practical Issues of Contemporary Pluralistic Societies', Tasawer Shahzad Ahmad son of Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled 'Triply Flavored Baryon Anti-Baryon Decays of Charmonia', Muhammad Bilal Ahmad, son of Javed Iqbal, in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled 'Investigating the Impact of Proactive Career Attitudes on Career Outcomes through Job Crafting Behavior: An Empirical Evidence' and Shahzadi Nudrat Humera, daughter of Siddique Muhammad Khan, in the subject of Solid State Physics (Nanotechnology) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Preparation of Barium Titanate, Strontium Titanate and their Alloys for High-Tech Applications'.