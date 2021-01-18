UrduPoint.com
Five Scholars Receive PhD Degrees From PU

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines, according to a PU spokesman here on Monday.

He said the varsity awarded PhD degrees to Shakila Noor Sindhu, daughter of Chaudhry Noor Nabi Sindhu, in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Decentralization and Legitimacy Through Devolution Plan 2000'.

Shaista Jabeen, daughter of Zrif Ahmad Zubairi, received degree in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled 'Herd Behavior of Investors in pakistan stock exchange'.

Saima Bibi, daughter of Abdul Aziz, got degree in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Exploring Teacher Educators' Concepts and Practices to Develop Critical Thinking Among Prospective Teachers'.

Khizar Hayat, son of Muhammad Abdullah, was awarded degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'Trade Matters-Arguments of Four Schools of Thought & Present Era'; and Muhammad Awais Shaukat son of Chaudary Shaukat Ali in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'A Comparative Study of Islamic Value System and Moral Relativism in the Wake of Rising Polarization in Pakistan'.

