Five seats each reserved for MBBS, BDS in frontier region: National Assembly body informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Wednesday informed that some five seats of MBBS and two BDS each have been reserved for frontier regions (FR).

The committee that met here with Sajid Khan in the chair briefed over the distribution policy of Medical Seats in public sector Medical Colleges in detail. It was pointed out during the meeting that last year FR Lakki and FR D.I.Khan were not given a single MBBS seat which is injustice with concerned Frontier Regions.

However, the Additional Secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs Department and Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University informed the committee that for the next session 2021-22 have proposed amendments in the admission policy wherein proposed five seats of MBBS and two seats BDS for each Frontier Regions (FR). NA body showed its indignation over Agriculture Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attached departments for not consulting parliamentarians regarding development schemes in their respective Constituencies.

The committee pointed out that the concerned departments only take on board the members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to merged districts on development schemes in newly merged areas (Erstwhile FATA), however, the Rs.

54 billion budget allocated to the newly merged areas (Erstwhile FATA) by the Federal Government so it is the responsibility of Head of Departments to consult the MNAs from newly merged areas (Erstwhile FATA) on each development scheme in their constituencies.

The committee recommended that a meeting would be convened on the Provincial Head Quarter Peshawar, for briefing about the development schemes and other related activities in Erstwhile FATA.

District Police Officer, District Khyber also briefed the committee over the duties and the responsibilities of Khasadar and Levies in detail. He informed the committee that 64 percent Khasadar and Levies Force completed the special training imparting by the Army and Police. He further said that after getting the specialized training they are deputing and performing well.

The committee showed its great concern on lack of coordination between Police and Public representatives. The Committee advised DPO to ensure respect for public representatives. Secretary, Agriculture Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the committee on the agenda.