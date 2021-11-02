UrduPoint.com

Five Senior BS-21 Officers To Retire By 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:08 PM

The Federal government on Tuesday notified the retirement of five senior officials of BS-21 grade who were going to complete their service tenures in the upcoming year 2022

In a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Qazi Shahid Pervez, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, would be retired from Government Service on 27-01-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Khaqan Babar, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan posted as Additional Secretary, Privatisation Division, would culminate his service on 30-08-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as National Project Director / Senior Policy Advisor, REMIT Project, UNDP, would get retired from Government Service on 24-12-2022; on attaining the age of superannuation.

Zafar Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as officer on special duty (OSD), Establishment Division, would stand retired from Government Service on 30-09-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Lieutenant (R) Ejaz Ahmed Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, would complete his Government Service on 07-08-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

