Five senior BS-21 officers to retire by 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified the retirement of five senior officials of BS-21 grade who were going to complete their service tenures in the upcoming year 2022.

In a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Qazi Shahid Pervez, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh, would be retired from Government Service on 27-01-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Khaqan Babar, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan posted as Additional Secretary, Privatisation Division, would culminate his service on 30-08-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as National Project Director / Senior Policy Advisor, REMIT Project, UNDP, would get retired from Government Service on 24-12-2022; on attaining the age of superannuation.

Zafar Iqbal, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as officer on special duty (OSD), Establishment Division, would stand retired from Government Service on 30-09-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.

Lieutenant (R) Ejaz Ahmed Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, would complete his Government Service on 07-08-2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.