Five Shopkeepers Arrested, 4 Shops Sealed For Overcharging Sugar Price

Five shopkeepers arrested, 4 shops sealed for overcharging sugar price

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Thursday raided different markets and residential areas of the city leading an official team and got five shopkeepers arrested and four shops sealed on charge of selling sugar at higher than the fixed price.

Accompanying ADCR Tayyab Khan, assistant commissioner city Khawaja Umair Mahmood and other officials, DC Khan also checked residential areas of Gulgasht and walled city to see if anyone was living in any house or building without submitting his identification documents.

Amir Kareem Khan said that sugar was available at all points in the city in abundance and warned that no one would be allowed to violate the official price of Rs 90 per kilogram.

He ordered price magistrates to closely monitor the price of sugar in the markets.

