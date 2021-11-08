UrduPoint.com

Five Shopkeepers Arrested For Selling Sugar On Exorbitant Rates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

Five shopkeepers arrested for selling sugar on exorbitant rates

The district administration got four shopkeepers arrested and sealed four shops over a charge of selling sugar at higher prices in the city here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration got four shopkeepers arrested and sealed four shops over a charge of selling sugar at higher prices in the city here on Monday.

A spokesperson for district administration informed that without disclosing his identity, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim, paid visit to different markets of Gulgasht and interior city and checked the rates of commodities being sold and found sugar rates exorbitant.

He got five shopkeepers arrested and sealed four shops on violation of rates, he maintained.

AC City Khawaja Muhammad Umair and ADC (R) Tayyab Khan was accompanying him, he stated.

He quoted the DC as saying that he had tasked price magistrates to monitor sugar prices, adding that the district administration would not allow anyone for profiteering.

