Five Shopkeepers Arrested For Violation Of Price Control Act
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers for violation of the price control act here on Thursday.
They also imposed a fine of Rs 325,000 on 54 profiteers in various parts of the district by conducting 560 inspections.
According to official sources, the teams checked prices of fruits, vegetables, roti, chicken, and grocery items and took action on violators.
Separately, Regional Transport Authority sealed 4 shops over decanting in tehsil Tandlianwala.
They also removed LPG kits from buses and vans and impounded the vehicle at police stations.
The teams also checked 79 vehicles and challaned 29 on different violations. They also imposed a fine of Rs 74,000 on transporters.
