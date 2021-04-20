UrduPoint.com
Five Shopkeepers Arrested On Overcharging, FIRs Against 8 More

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:02 PM

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday personally visited markets in different parts of Khanewal district and got five shopkeepers arrested and cases registered against eight more

Official sources said that 29 other shopkeepers faced fine worth over Rs 116,000.

Sherazi checked markets at Katcha Khoh, Adda Pul Musafir, Chabb Kalan and Wajhianwala where he got four shopkeepers arrested who were sent to jail.

Other price magistrates also continued operations in parts of the district. One shopkeeper was arrested and FIRs were registered against eight more, officials said adding that action against violators would continue unhindered to keep the prices of essential items under control.

