Five Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Five shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Five shopkeepers were arrested over profiteering on edible items, non-displaying price lists and interfering in monitoring in the district, here on Monday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that monitoring squad equipped with modern cameras was monitoring the prices of essential items in Mansoorabad area when various shopkeepers as well as vendors started interfering in monitoring.

Taking notice, the Price Control Magistrate Shahbaz Latif held an inspection in the area and found five shopkeepers were selling edible items at exorbitant rates to consumers.

Therefore, the magistrate arrested them and handed over to Mansoorabad police station.

Further investigation was under way.

