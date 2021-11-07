Five shopkeepers arrested over profiteering on sugar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 5 shopkeepers were arrested while 15 shops were sealed on a charge of profiteering on sugar, here on Sunday.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates checked various markets and bazaars and found sale of sugar at exorbitant rate at 15 shops in the district.

Therefore, the magistrates sealed these shops and arrested 5 shopkeepers from the spot while the remaining managed to escape. However, cases have been registered against them for further action, he added.