Five shopkeepers arrested over violations of lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The district administration had arrested five shopkeepers and imposed fine on ten others over violations of lockdown.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed conducted raids at Bohar Gate market and captured various shopkeepers running their business against the government instructions of lockdown.

The AC arrested five shopkeepers and imposed a fine of over Rs 50,000 on ten others over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Abida Fareed said no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.

She said government's SoP regarding coronavirus would be implemented at any cost, adding the district administration was aware of problems of traders and had sent different recommendations for them.