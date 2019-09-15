UrduPoint.com
Five Shopkeepers Arrested, Seizes 3000kg Polythene Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Five shopkeepers arrested, seizes 3000kg polythene bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :District administration during crackdown against polythene bags on Sunday arrested five shopkeepers and seized 3000 kilogram plastic bags.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, Additional Assistant Commissioner PDA Rizwana Dar and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Gulshan Ara and officers of Environment Department inspected at Karkhano Market and board Bazar.

They seized 3000 kg plastic shopping bags and arrested five shopkeepers and sent to jail.

Deputy Commissioner also warned traders to use degradable bags instead of polythene plastic bags. He said that violators would be dealt strictly with awarding jail sentence to them.

