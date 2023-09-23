Five shopkeepers booked for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Five shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrate Muhammad Talha checked various points, including Manzoor Hayyat colony, Bhalwal road and found that shopkeepers Hamza, Farooq, Ijaz, Amjad and Razzaq were selling eatable items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate also fined various shopkeepers for overcharging.