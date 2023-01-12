Five shopkeepers booked over illega in Faisalabad decanting

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Five shopkeepers were booked over running illegal business of decanting/mini petrol pumps here on Thursday.

According to official sources, cases were registered with Sargodha Road, Razaabad, and Ghulam Muhammad Abad police stations.

The civil defense department teams sealed seven shops and served notices to four others.

The department submitted challan against two industrial & commercial units for lack of fire safety arrangements at the premises to judicial court.