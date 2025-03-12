Five Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district administration has booked five shopkeepers and imposed fine on many others over profiteering during the ongoing crackdown across the district to discourage profiteering in the holy month of Ramazan.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the price control magistrates launching daily basis crackdown against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high prices. The price control magistrates got registered FIRs against and imposed fine Rs 133,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering.
Meanwhile, the assistant commissioners have sealed seven shops for violating official price list of the commodities.
The DC said that during the ongoing month, 81 shopkeepers have been sent to jail over violations. He said that inspection of prices was being ensured strictly during the holy month of provide relief to masses adding that it would continue till Eid-ul-Fitr.
