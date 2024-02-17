Open Menu

Five Shopkeepers Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed fines on five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Block 10,Sharbat chowk and its surroundings and found that five shopkeepers namely-- Shaukat,Junaid,Amjad,Nadir and Khalid were involved in overcharging and not displayed the price list at the their shops.

The magistrate imposed a fine of Rs 2000 each violator.

