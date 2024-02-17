Five Shopkeepers Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed fines on five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Saturday.
According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market,Block 10,Sharbat chowk and its surroundings and found that five shopkeepers namely-- Shaukat,Junaid,Amjad,Nadir and Khalid were involved in overcharging and not displayed the price list at the their shops.
The magistrate imposed a fine of Rs 2000 each violator.
Recent Stories
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for city4 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in KP4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 18 kite sellers, bootleggers with 326 liquor bottles, 700 kites24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 363 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 13 accused34 minutes ago
-
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow34 minutes ago
-
Excise Police seizes 10kg of hashish, one arrested34 minutes ago
-
Progress, prosperity of Sukkur mission of our family: Nauman Sheikh1 hour ago
-
Three people hurt in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Over 50 detained in Srinagar ahead of protest in support of Indian farmers’ demands1 hour ago
-
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Gilgit-Baltistan3 hours ago
-
Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country3 hours ago
-
Six of family killed in road mishap in Muridke3 hours ago