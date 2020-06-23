Five shopkeepers fined for violating SOPs in Lachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of COVID-19.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Lachi paid visit to various shops, petrol pumps, stands of public transports to check implementation of SOPs.

During inspection, the AC also checked supply, quality and prices of various daily use commodities and warned against profiteering.

He imposed fine of Rs 5000 on five shops each for violating SOPs besides issuing warning to five more shops in this regard.

Meanwhile TMA Darra Adam Khel conducted disinfection spray at public and private places in rural and urban areas including political agent office, AC Darra office, Revenue office quarters, check posts, mosques and other places.