Five Shopkeepers Held For Profiteering:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Price control magistrates got arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering

in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various

points, including University road, Quenchi Morh, Lorry Adda and found that

shopkeepers namely Riaz, Atif, Hassan, Naveed and Mudassar were involved

in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

