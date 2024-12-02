Five Shopkeepers Held For Profiteering:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Price control magistrates got arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering
in various parts of city on Monday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various
points, including University road, Quenchi Morh, Lorry Adda and found that
shopkeepers namely Riaz, Atif, Hassan, Naveed and Mudassar were involved
in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
