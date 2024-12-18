Five shopkeepers held for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The district administration arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points and found that shopkeepers namely–Shafqat,Naveed,Muddassar,Nawaz and Bilal were involved in profiteering.

A case was registered against them and hefty fine was imposed.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem said that the district administration was ensuring the availability of edible items at government fixed prices as per the directives of Punjab government.

Strict action,cases and hefty fines would be imposed on the violators if they found in profiteering,he added.