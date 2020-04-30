Five shopkeepers held on charge of profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi continued operation against profiteers on Thursday and got five of them arrested during markets inspection in Mianchannu.

It was the fifth straight day of crackdown against profiteers during which five shopkeepers including three butchers were arrested, says an official release.

DC said that home department Punjab has increased the number of price magistrates in Khanewal from 37 to 47 to check price hike and advised shopkeepers to sell commodities at fixed price to avoid action against them.