UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Shopkeepers Held On Charge Of Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Five shopkeepers held on charge of profiteering

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi continued operation against profiteers on Thursday and got five of them arrested during markets inspection in Mianchannu

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi continued operation against profiteers on Thursday and got five of them arrested during markets inspection in Mianchannu.

It was the fifth straight day of crackdown against profiteers during which five shopkeepers including three butchers were arrested, says an official release.

DC said that home department Punjab has increased the number of price magistrates in Khanewal from 37 to 47 to check price hike and advised shopkeepers to sell commodities at fixed price to avoid action against them.

Related Topics

Punjab Price Khanewal Market From

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

34 minutes ago

Action against butchers, fruit, vegetable sellers ..

4 minutes ago

Hamza Foundation urges affluent to help patients s ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara received Rs. 2.5 mln assistant ..

4 minutes ago

Over 40 Medics Died in Spain From COVID-19 During ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanon Adopts Economic Reform Plan to Tackle Fina ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.