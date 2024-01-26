Open Menu

Five Shopkeepers Held Over Illegal Gas Re-filling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Five shopkeepers held over illegal gas re-filling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Civil Defense department on Friday arrested five shopkeepers involved in illegal gas re-filling business.

According to spokesman, police raided at BakarMandi, Maqaam-e-Hayat,Kot Fareed and Lorry Adda area and held Naeem,Aqib,Umar Hayat,Qaiser and Shaukat.

The team recovered several illegal cylinders,motors and pumps which were used for illegal gas re-filling.

Cases have been registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Business Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

4 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

13 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

13 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

13 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

13 hours ago
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

13 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

13 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

13 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

13 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan