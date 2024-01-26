Five shopkeepers held over illegal gas re-filling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Civil Defense department on Friday arrested five shopkeepers involved in illegal gas re-filling business.

According to spokesman, police raided at BakarMandi, Maqaam-e-Hayat,Kot Fareed and Lorry Adda area and held Naeem,Aqib,Umar Hayat,Qaiser and Shaukat.

The team recovered several illegal cylinders,motors and pumps which were used for illegal gas re-filling.

Cases have been registered against them.