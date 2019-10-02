UrduPoint.com
Five Shopkeepers Held Over Lack Of Anti-dengue Measures In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Five shopkeepers in chak Jhumra were booked under dengue control act on showing carelessness in anti-dengue measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Five shopkeepers in chak Jhumra were booked under dengue control act on showing carelessness in anti-dengue measures.

They included Muhammad Ramzan in Aslamabad, Ali Shan, Shakeel owner of Shakeel tyre shop infront of Gillani marriage hall, Chiniot road, Muhammad Latif owner of Haq Bahu and Azhar owner of Zaheer tyres shop.

During the checking of shops by the teams of health and environment departments, they were found guilty.

