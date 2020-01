(@imziishan)

Police on Thursday arrested five shopkeepers over profiteering

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five shopkeepers over profiteering.

According to sources, different police stations arrested Siddique, Adeeb, Yusuf, Zahid and Ali for selling commodities on higher rates.

Police have registered separate cases.