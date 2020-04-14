UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Shopkeepers Held Over Violation Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:31 PM

Five shopkeepers held over violation of lockdown

The district police on Tuesday apprehended atleast five shopkeepers for violating section 144 imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and registered cases under section 188

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday apprehended atleast five shopkeepers for violating section 144 imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and registered cases under section 188.

According to police, the district government in continuation of the provincial government has imposed ban on opening of all shops other then exempted in the corona lockdown situation.

Some shopkeepers, however, opened their shops and business despite lockdown. SHO City police Abid Iqbal took notice of the matter and conducted raid in Bawanda bazaar and arrested five shopkeepers for opening their shops.

The police also warned other shop owners to strictly followed the government guidelines related to coronavirus pandemic and do not open their shops until the government removes ban on opening of shops and businesses.

Related Topics

Police Business All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

4 minutes ago

Healthpoint expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing fa ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Airline puts customers first in COVID-19 ..

20 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi for provision of food and ensuring s ..

3 minutes ago

'Insaf Imdad' mobile app gets 2.8 million plus dow ..

3 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash SMS registration to continue ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.