Five shopkeepers held over violation of lockdown

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday apprehended atleast five shopkeepers for violating section 144 imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and registered cases under section 188.

According to police, the district government in continuation of the provincial government has imposed ban on opening of all shops other then exempted in the corona lockdown situation.

Some shopkeepers, however, opened their shops and business despite lockdown. SHO City police Abid Iqbal took notice of the matter and conducted raid in Bawanda bazaar and arrested five shopkeepers for opening their shops.

The police also warned other shop owners to strictly followed the government guidelines related to coronavirus pandemic and do not open their shops until the government removes ban on opening of shops and businesses.