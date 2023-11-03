Open Menu

Five Shopkeepers, Petrol Pump Fined:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Five shopkeepers were fined over profiteering and encroachment here on Friday in Shahpur.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar along with her team checked various shops and imposed a fine of Rs 4000 to each five shopkeepers over violation.

Meanwhile,she imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 to a petrol pump over a faulty guage in Shahpur Saddar.

