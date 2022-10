QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :At least five shops were burnt in the fire which erupted in Satellite area of Quetta, police said on Monday.

They said that fire erupted in mini patrol pump in the Satellite Town area of the city and engulfed five surrounding shops. The fire fighting team extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Further probe is underway.