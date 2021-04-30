Five shops fined for violating SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration in a drive to ensure implementation on coronavirus standard operating procedures(SOPs) on Thursday sealed five shops and imposed fines for selling essential items at higher prices.

According to details Assistant Commissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar visited different parts of city and sealed five shops including General Stores and Ration shops for violating precautionary measures and opening shops after 6pm. AC imposed Rs.5000 to shopkeepers including Baboo Thaakur, Ramesh, Chandar and others.