UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Shops Fined For Violating SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:14 AM

Five shops fined for violating SOPs

District Administration in a drive to ensure implementation on coronavirus standard operating procedures(SOPs) on Thursday sealed five shops and imposed fines for selling essential items at higher prices

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration in a drive to ensure implementation on coronavirus standard operating procedures(SOPs) on Thursday sealed five shops and imposed fines for selling essential items at higher prices.

According to details Assistant Commissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar visited different parts of city and sealed five shops including General Stores and Ration shops for violating precautionary measures and opening shops after 6pm. AC imposed Rs.5000 to shopkeepers including Baboo Thaakur, Ramesh, Chandar and others.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

1 hour ago

Son kills father on property dispute

2 minutes ago

2 prisoners die as sharp COVID-19 spike grips Delh ..

2 minutes ago

DIG Hazara chairs security meeting for Eid vacatio ..

2 minutes ago

Polluted Lebanon lake spews out tonnes of dead fis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.