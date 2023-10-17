Open Menu

Five Shops Fined Over Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Five shops fined over encroachments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Five shops and three fuel agencies were fined over violation in Shahpur tehsil

here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, during an ongoing crackdown launched against profiteers

and encroachments, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar along with her teams visited

various bazaars and markets in the city and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on five shops

over encroachments.

Meanwhile, She also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on three fuel agency for selling fuel

at exorbitant rates in Shahpur Sadar.

