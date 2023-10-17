Five Shops Fined Over Encroachments
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Five shops and three fuel agencies were fined over violation in Shahpur tehsil
here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, during an ongoing crackdown launched against profiteers
and encroachments, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar along with her teams visited
various bazaars and markets in the city and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on five shops
over encroachments.
Meanwhile, She also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on three fuel agency for selling fuel
at exorbitant rates in Shahpur Sadar.