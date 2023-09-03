Open Menu

Five Shops Gutted Due To Short Circuit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Around five shops including four book centres gutted after a fire broke out due to a short circuit near Islamia High school Chowk.

According to details, a fire erupted in Hamza book centre near Islamia High School Chowk early morning due to a short circuit.

The fire spread to the Zubair book centre, Ghafoor Photo State and book centre, Rajput Old Book Centre and Baba Shahzad Book Centre.

The stationary, books, and photo state machines worth Rs lac of rupees burnt to ashes. The fire brigade vehicles reached late despite calling due to which four shops were completely gutted.

The shopkeepers demanded that the district administration to compensate the loss of the shops' owners.

