Five shops gutted to ashes after short circuit, Rs 3m loss estimated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :At least five shops were reduced to ashes as a fire broke out due to short circuit near Chowk Fowara Lucky Plaza with loss of about Rs.3 million.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire broke out into a furniture shop near Chowk Fowara due to short circuit into electric metre and it engulfed others nearby shops in little time here on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started operation to control the fire as eight rescue vehicles participated.

The rescue teams took two hours to control the fire while Rs.3 million loss was estimated.

The Names of the affected shopkeepers included Faisal Tariq, Osama Majeed, Haider, Qamar and Manzoor Hussain.