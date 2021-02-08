Five shops retrieved from 'qabza mafia'

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted a grand operation against 'Qabza Mafia' and retrieved five commercial shops of worth Rs.250 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted a grand operation against 'Qabza Mafia' and retrieved five commercial shops of worth Rs.250 million.

These shops were illegally occupied by Faizan Abbas, Mohammad Akram, Umar Imran, Usman and Mohammad Naeem in Gurdawara Street in Rail Bazaar, a spokesman of local administration said on Monday.