UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Shops Retrieved From 'qabza Mafia'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:22 PM

Five shops retrieved from 'qabza mafia'

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted a grand operation against 'Qabza Mafia' and retrieved five commercial shops of worth Rs.250 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted a grand operation against 'Qabza Mafia' and retrieved five commercial shops of worth Rs.250 million.

These shops were illegally occupied by Faizan Abbas, Mohammad Akram, Umar Imran, Usman and Mohammad Naeem in Gurdawara Street in Rail Bazaar, a spokesman of local administration said on Monday.

Related Topics

Million

Recent Stories

160 shops, cafes, restaurants sealed over SOPs vio ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary Zafar to promote tourism sector in Baloc ..

3 minutes ago

Recent Western Statements About Russia Shameless, ..

3 minutes ago

Trade Between Russia, EU Dropped by 21.3% in 2020 ..

3 minutes ago

SSP initiates inquiry against SHO for his alleged ..

30 minutes ago

UN Humanitarian Office to Provide Aid to 9.6Mln Pe ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.