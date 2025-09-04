Five shops sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Municipal Corporation Officer, Zoya Masood Baloch on Thursday sealed five shops for violating regulations against encroachments.

According to the MC spokesperson here, the MC has conducted an anti-encroachment operation in various markets of the city.

During the drive, heavy goods encroaching on public spaces were confiscated and transferred to the corporation store.

MO Zoya Masood Baloch said that the operation was carried out in areas including Karkhana Bazaar, Kachhari Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, and markets along Mian Khan Road.