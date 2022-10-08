Five shops sealed during anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed five shops and demolished various illegal constructions during an operation launched against encroachment here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the anti-encroachment squad led by Superintendent Muhammad Javed Anwar launched a crackdown at Iron Market.

The team demolished various illegal constructions and also sealed five shops during the operation.The encroachment team used heavy machinery in the operation and also took the material into custody.

The deputy commissioner has directed the anti-encroachment squad to continue the crackdown on daily basis. He said that the encroachment not only affects the beauty of the city but also creates hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow.