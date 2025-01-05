Five shops sealed for encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Acting Chief Officer Municipal Corporation,

Umar Farooq, on Sunday visited markets inside the city and sealed five shops that were

illegally occupying footpaths for commercial activities.

During his visit, he personally inspected each shop and urged all shopkeepers to conduct

their businesses within designated areas.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who violated the rules.

ADCG Umar Farooq emphasized that footpaths were meant for pedestrians and that

no shopkeeper would be allowed to set up stalls or collect rent in front of their shops.

To ensure compliance, teams have been deputed to monitor markets round the clock.

He directed the officials to develop a plan for parking stands at various locations around

markets to address traffic and parking issues, particularly in Kutchery Bazaar, Amin Bazaar,

Urdu Bazaar, Sharbat Chowk, and Karkhana Bazaar.

Umar Farooq said the administration was committed to making the city clean, beautiful,

and free of encroachments. A 24-hour control room had been set up at the Municipal

Corporation office to address citizens' complaints regarding cleanliness, sewerage,

and other municipal services, he added.

Umar Farooq appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate with the district administration

and discourage encroachments to revive business activities in the city's inner markets,

which had been adversely affected by traffic congestion.