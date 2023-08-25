Open Menu

Five Shops Sealed For Selling Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Five shops sealed for selling adulterated milk

The district administration on Friday sealed five shops for selling adulterated milk

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed five shops for selling adulterated milk.

The action was taken by the Assistant Commissioner along with officials of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department following growing public complaints about selling of adulterated milk.

The team visited several milk shops at Leghari Gate, Mission Mor, Syndicate Mor, Sadar Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Police Line and samples of milk were tested on the spot.

They found five milkmen selling milk in which the amount of water was mixed beyond the prescribed limit and sealed their shops.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed said that no compromise would be made on the quality of edible commodities for people and operations would continue against those who sell unhealthy milk.

Related Topics

Police Water

Recent Stories

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced ..

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced domestic contracts in upcoming ..

7 minutes ago
 Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecu ..

Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

6 minutes ago
 CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood- ..

CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

6 minutes ago
 Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured ..

Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured at a reception

8 minutes ago
 Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

12 minutes ago
 The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Ma ..

The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner calls on C ..

12 minutes ago
PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

12 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, a ..

CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, attract investment in KP

12 minutes ago
 3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

12 minutes ago
 DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly per ..

DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly performance

13 minutes ago
 INGO call for resilient response to recover from m ..

INGO call for resilient response to recover from monsoon floods

9 minutes ago
 Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs ..

Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs: analysts

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan