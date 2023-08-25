Five shops sealed for selling adulterated milk

The district administration on Friday sealed five shops for selling adulterated milk

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed five shops for selling adulterated milk.

The action was taken by the Assistant Commissioner along with officials of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department following growing public complaints about selling of adulterated milk.

The team visited several milk shops at Leghari Gate, Mission Mor, Syndicate Mor, Sadar Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Police Line and samples of milk were tested on the spot.

They found five milkmen selling milk in which the amount of water was mixed beyond the prescribed limit and sealed their shops.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed said that no compromise would be made on the quality of edible commodities for people and operations would continue against those who sell unhealthy milk.