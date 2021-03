Five shops sealed for violating corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf has sealed five shops for violating corona related Standard Operating Procedure

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf has sealed five shops for violating corona related Standard Operating Procedure.

She also imposed fine Rs 61,500 on a local marquee and a restaurant for violating the guideline issued by the government regarding corona SOPs. She said that strict action would be taken against violators.