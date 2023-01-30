Five shops sealed, four shopkeepers held for profiteering

Price control magistrates sealed five shops and arrested four people for selling consumer items at exorbitant rates here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates sealed five shops and arrested four people for selling consumer items at exorbitant rates here on Monday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that monitoring teams inspected various bazaars and markets and found 29 vendors and shopkeepers overcharging from consumers.

They imposed a fine of Rs 117,000 on 29 violators of government price lists.

The magistrates also took action on 17 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.