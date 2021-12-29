UrduPoint.com

Five Shops Sealed Over Decanting

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:09 PM

Five shops sealed over decanting

The district administration sealed five shops over illegal decanting here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed five shops over illegal decanting here on Wednesday.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf duringinspection sealed five shops of LPG refilling and seized articles used for refilling.

The AC said that a crackdown against decanting would continue in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

