UrduPoint.com

Five Shops Sealed Over Decanting In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Five shops sealed over decanting in Faisalabad

Five decanting shops of liquefied petroleum gas and petrol filling machines were sealed, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Five decanting shops of liquefied petroleum gas and petrol filling machines were sealed, here on Tuesday.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that the department's teams, during the crackdown, sealed shops in the limits of Sargodha Road and Civil Lines police stations, and registered cases against proprietors.

Meanwhile, the civil defence teams forwarded four challans to the court of judicial magistrate against industrial and commercial units over lack of safety measures. Notices were served on three owners while safety arrangements were found satisfactory at three industrial units.

Meanwhile, a team of bomb disposal squad made technical sweeping at the offices of commissioner, deputy commissioner and district and sessions court.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Road Sargodha Gas Court

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle, even as China growth tops f ..

Asian stocks struggle, even as China growth tops forecasts

3 minutes ago
 Prohibited funding case: Court extends interim bai ..

Prohibited funding case: Court extends interim bail of 3 accused till Jan 23

3 minutes ago
 Nobel-winning Swiss physicist Muller dies at 95

Nobel-winning Swiss physicist Muller dies at 95

36 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman heads to attend WEF 23 joining globa ..

Sherry Rehman heads to attend WEF 23 joining global leaders for Climate Action

39 seconds ago
 Police arrest six accused of robbery, murder

Police arrest six accused of robbery, murder

40 seconds ago
 Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Remin ..

Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Remington Pharma win opener

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.