Five shops sealed over decanting in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Five decanting shops of liquefied petroleum gas and petrol filling machines were sealed, here on Tuesday.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that the department's teams, during the crackdown, sealed shops in the limits of Sargodha Road and Civil Lines police stations, and registered cases against proprietors.

Meanwhile, the civil defence teams forwarded four challans to the court of judicial magistrate against industrial and commercial units over lack of safety measures. Notices were served on three owners while safety arrangements were found satisfactory at three industrial units.

Meanwhile, a team of bomb disposal squad made technical sweeping at the offices of commissioner, deputy commissioner and district and sessions court.