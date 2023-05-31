Five shops sealed over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Anti-encroachment team of Municipal corporation sealed five shops during an ongoing operation here in the city.

According to a spokesperson on Wednesday, in the line with special directives of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team visited various markets including Ameen baazar, Kuchery bazar and Liaqat market and sealed five shops over violation.

Chief Officer Municipal corporation Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed on violators.