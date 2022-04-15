Five shops sealed over illegal LPG decanting

The civil defense teams have sealed 5 shops in different parts of the city on the charge of illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in gas cylinders and selling loose petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The civil defense teams have sealed 5 shops in different parts of the city on the charge of illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in gas cylinders and selling loose petrol.

A spokesman of Civil Defense department said that teams under supervision of Civil Defense Officer Nadeem Ahmad conducted surprise checking of various gas shops and found 5 shopkeepers involved in illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol.

Therefore, these shops have been sealed in Chak No.119-JB Samana Sargodha Road, Shalimar Chowk, Allama Iqbal Colony, Sir Syed Town and Novelty Bridge area.

Further action against the accused was underway, he added.