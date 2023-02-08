UrduPoint.com

Five Shops Sealed Over Non-display Of Price Lists

Published February 08, 2023

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) : The district administration here on Wednesday sealed five shops, registered a case against one shopkeeper and issued warning notices to nine others.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan Niazi, the teams of administration conducted 85 raids in different areas and markets situated in the district.

During the raid it was found that the government's approved price lists were not displayed in prominent places of the markets and some shopkeepers were also found guilty of hoarding and selling the products on excessive rates.

Similarly, Rs 10,000 fines were also imposed on the violators.

