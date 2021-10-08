UrduPoint.com

Five Shops Sealed Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 8th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

Five shops sealed over profiteering

The tehsil administration sealed five merchant stores over profiteering in Jhang bazaar area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration sealed five merchant stores over profiteering in Jhang bazaar area.

According to spokesperson here on Friday, Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf visited different shops in Goal Karyana, Jhang Bazaar and checked prices of different commodities.

He sealed 5 shops over profiteering from consumers.

He warned that overcharging would not be tolerated at any cost and stern legal action will be taken against the elements found involved in artificial hike in prices.

