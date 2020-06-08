Five shops sealed over SOPs violation

The district administration Monday sealed five shops over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the government for functioning of the businesses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday sealed five shops over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the government for functioning of the businesses.

AC City Syed Ayyub Bukhari, during monitoring of bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk, found five shopkeepers violating the SOPs.

He also issued warnings to various other shop owners and directed them to follow the precautions strictly; otherwise, their outlets will be sealed.